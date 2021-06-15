Kwan Chi-man (left), chairman of the Family Office Association of Hong Kong, and Undersecretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim toast at the opening ceremony of the Family Office Association of Hong Kong at the InvestHK office in Admiralty on November 18, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam Kwan Chi-man (left), chairman of the Family Office Association of Hong Kong, and Undersecretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim toast at the opening ceremony of the Family Office Association of Hong Kong at the InvestHK office in Admiralty on November 18, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Pauline Yeung
The View by Pauline Yeung

How Hong Kong’s family offices can use impact investing to help fight wealth inequality

  • There is a growing trend of family investors seeking non-financial returns in their communities, supporting local entrepreneurs and giving back to society
  • For family offices that are equipped with the right know-how, impact investing can promote the kind of social mobility that is increasingly rare in this city

Updated: 4:30pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Pauline Yeung is programme director at the Asia Business Council. She began her career at Morgan Stanley and previously served as political assistant to Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury in the Hong Kong SAR government. She is an arts enthusiast, a proud polyglot, and a keen observer of international affairs.