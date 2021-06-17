Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Tracey Fallon and Nicholas Ross Smith
How China’s treatment of international students hurts its public diplomacy
- International students remain barred from returning to China to continue their studies, and some are venting their frustration on social media
- China’s inability to control user responses on Twitter is undermining its careful social media messaging and the reputation of its higher education sector
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Tracey Fallon is an assistant professor of China studies at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China.
+ FOLLOW
Nicholas Ross Smith is an associate professor of international studies at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China.