A farm worker at the Jacarei Reservoir, near Joanopolis, Brazil, on June 13. In Brazil, forecasts for consumer prices are being revised upwards, not downwards. Part of the problem is that a once-in-a-century drought has pushed up electricity prices – something that is beyond the control of central banks. Photo: Bloomberg
