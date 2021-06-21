Workers check rolls of sheet aluminium at a factory in Wuhan, China, on May 8. According to the Institute of International Finance, more countries are seeing price mark-ups due to long delivery times and the rising cost of inputs into production. Photo: AFP
Workers check rolls of sheet aluminium at a factory in Wuhan, China, on May 8. According to the Institute of International Finance, more countries are seeing price mark-ups due to long delivery times and the rising cost of inputs into production. Photo: AFP