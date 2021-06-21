Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Anson Au
Opinion

Opinion

Anson Au

Global cryptocurrency crackdown looms as governments enter digital currency race

  • Cryptocurrencies, which threaten state control over currency circulation, have gained traction only because governments were slow to act
  • With China pushing the US and Europe into action, a digital currency battle is shaping up, and cryptocurrencies will be the losers

Anson Au
Anson Au

Updated: 12:30am, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Industrial cooling fans operate to thermally regulate illuminated mining rigs at the CryptoUniverse cryptocurrency mining farm in Nadvoitsy, Russia, on March 18. The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has prompted the greatest push yet among central banks to develop their own digital currencies. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anson Au

Anson Au

Anson Au is a PhD candidate in sociology at the University of Toronto. Award-winning author of over 30 academic research articles, he is an expert in professions, organisations, and social and economic networks, particularly in East Asia. He has previously held visiting appointments at the National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan, Seoul National University and Yonsei University in South Korea, Harbin Institute of Technology in China, and University of Malaya in Malaysia.