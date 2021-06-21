Why G7 leaders’ rival plan to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is wrong-headed

(From left) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, president of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, on June 11. Photo: EPA-EFE