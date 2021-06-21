A cold room at the SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre at Changi Airport in Singapore. Cold storage is on investors’ radar, following a pandemic-fuelled explosion in demand for online grocery services and Covid-19 vaccines that have cold-chain requirements. Photo: Bloomberg A cold room at the SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre at Changi Airport in Singapore. Cold storage is on investors’ radar, following a pandemic-fuelled explosion in demand for online grocery services and Covid-19 vaccines that have cold-chain requirements. Photo: Bloomberg
A cold room at the SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre at Changi Airport in Singapore. Cold storage is on investors’ radar, following a pandemic-fuelled explosion in demand for online grocery services and Covid-19 vaccines that have cold-chain requirements. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
The View by Nicholas Spiro

How the pandemic is turning cold-storage logistics into a hot niche industry

  • Demand for the facilities that maintain the shelf life of perishable products from vegetables to vaccines is likely to outlive the pandemic
  • Investors are drawn by higher rental yields and longer leases due to the scarcity of high-quality and suitable assets, but the sector is not without its challenges

Updated: 2:30pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.