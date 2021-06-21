A cold room at the SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre at Changi Airport in Singapore. Cold storage is on investors’ radar, following a pandemic-fuelled explosion in demand for online grocery services and Covid-19 vaccines that have cold-chain requirements. Photo: Bloomberg
A cold room at the SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre at Changi Airport in Singapore. Cold storage is on investors’ radar, following a pandemic-fuelled explosion in demand for online grocery services and Covid-19 vaccines that have cold-chain requirements. Photo: Bloomberg