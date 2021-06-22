Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Xu Xiaobing
Can China and the US pursue virtuous competition, rather than vicious rivalry, to avoid Cold War 2.0?
- As Joe Biden’s administration takes its cue from Donald Trump’s anti-China policy, the walls being erected range from investment controls to boycott calls
- The G7’s infrastructure plan, in response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is just the latest sign of increasing rivalry
Xu Xiaobing is director of the Centre of International Law Practice at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Law School.