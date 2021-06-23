Children sit during a raid on a shrimp shed in 2015 in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, where forced labour has been a known issue. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains, creating opportunities for human traffickers to fill the void with victims. Photo: AP
