Opinion

Blunt laws can’t eradicate fake news at its root, but education and other tools can

  • Legislation is open to abuse and can stifle innovation. More importantly, it cannot effectively fight the complex issue of misinformation, given the scale of the internet
  • Collaborative efforts to set up fact-checking programmes and voluntary codes, invest in digital literacy training, and develop tech tools to flag fake news are a better solution

Updated: 9:15am, 25 Jun, 2021

Jeff Paine is managing director of the Asia Internet Coalition.