People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP
People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP
George Leung
Opinion

Opinion

George Leung

Coronavirus: low vaccination rate will undermine Hong Kong’s role as a global city

  • High vaccination rates have made it possible for the US and Europe to ease travel and other restrictions, allowing life and business to return to normal
  • Meanwhile, the slow pace of vaccination here has delayed a fuller reopening, without which businesses and livelihoods will continue to suffer

George Leung
George Leung

Updated: 9:15am, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP
People in Hong Kong register for a lottery to win an apartment at the Grand Central residential complex and other prizes, on June 15. The city’s business chambers and companies have announced a host of giveaways to encourage Hongkongers to get the jab. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
George Leung

George Leung

George Leung is CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.