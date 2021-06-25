A resident’s room is seen at a care home for the elderly in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: David Wong A resident’s room is seen at a care home for the elderly in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: David Wong
David Dodwell
Outside In by David Dodwell

In our ageing societies, have we lost the art of dying?

  • The pandemic makes the death of a parent in care even more devastating, as prolonged lockdowns have left those in nursing homes isolated and lonely
  • Increasingly, being able to die in our own home, surrounded by family, will only be possible for a few

Updated: 2:30pm, 25 Jun, 2021

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.