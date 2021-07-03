Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
How Asian societies’ premodern traits explain region’s success stories

  • Asian societies differ from the West in their commitment to academic excellence and social solidarity as well as synergy between state and society
  • A meritocratic system informed by Confucianism and Legalism is highly effective at regulating political order, socioeconomic affairs and interstate relations

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Jul, 2021

Dr Zhengxu Wang is distinguished professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs (SIRPA), Fudan University. Previously he served as senior fellow and acting director at the China Policy Institute, University of Nottingham, as well as research fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore.