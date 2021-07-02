Is China a cybersecurity threat the US should lose sleep over?

A Chinese flag hangs near a security camera outside of a shop in Beijing on October 8, 2019. The United States blacklisted a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology that the US says is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups. Photo: AP
A Chinese flag hangs near a security camera outside of a shop in Beijing on October 8, 2019. The United States blacklisted a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology that the US says is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups. Photo: AP