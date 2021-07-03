Why China embraced Marxism but not other Western thinking

A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1. Few Westerners see the irony of a supposedly closed China celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party, when communism was born but essentially rejected in the West. Photo: Kyodo
