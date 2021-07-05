Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Bo
No more a victim: China must leave its past behind and embrace its strength
- China’s ‘century of humiliation’ is long over. As it looks to the next 100 years, the focus should be on how it can help to improve the world
- It must continue to caution against the use of force to discourage wars, share its anti-poverty lessons and encourage healthy competition with the US
Senior Colonel Zhou Bo (ret) is a senior fellow of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University and a China Forum expert. He was director of Centre for Security Cooperation of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of National Defence of China.