A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong
A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong exodus: Beijing is certainly not losing sleep over it

  • Hongkongers are free to pronounce ‘one country, two systems’ dead, just as they are free to vote with their feet. But know that their personal feelings have little relevance to the government’s implementation of ‘one country, two systems’

Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong
A view of the Hong Kong International Airport on June 30. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Wu

Alice Wu

Alice Wu fell down the rabbit hole of politics aged 12, when she ran her first election campaign. She has been writing about local politics and current affairs for the Post since 2008. Alice's daily needs include her journals, books, a multi-coloured pen and several lattes.