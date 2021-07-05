3 ways Asia can recover from the Covid-19 pandemic faster

Victoria Kwakwa

Victoria Kwakwa is vice-president for the East Asia and Pacific, and leads the World Bank’s strategy in the region, which focuses on: inclusion and empowerment; jobs and private sector-led growth, governance and institutions, infrastructure and urbanisation, climate change and disaster risk management, as well as the cross-cutting themes of gender, fragility and conflict, and poverty analytics. Ms Kwakwa was previously the World Bank’s country director for Vietnam, overseeing a multibillion-dollar lending portfolio and an innovative knowledge programme.