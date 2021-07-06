Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
Is Florida governor Ron DeSantis a Trump clone – or viable alternative for 2024?
- DeSantis deserves some credit for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, keeping numbers in control while avoiding economically crippling lockdowns
- Though seen as a potential alternative to Trump in the 2024 presidential election, he is giving mixed signals as to whether he wants to appeal to the majority or Trump’s hardcore base
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.