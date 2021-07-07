A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP
A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP
Lijia Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

Lijia Zhang

China as gentle giant would win more hearts than wolf warrior diplomacy

  • For many Chinese, Xi Jinping’s stern warning to foreign powers on the centenary of the Communist Party was a sign of strength and resolve
  • But it would not have gone down well with the rest of the world, at a time when many are already wary of China’s rapid rise

Lijia Zhang
Lijia Zhang

Updated: 12:59am, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP
A woman on an electric scooter films a large screen outside a shopping mall showing President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party on July 1. Although the speech was intended for the domestic audience, it was bound to have an international effect. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lijia Zhang

Lijia Zhang

Lijia Zhang is a rocket-factory worker turned social commentator, and the author of a novel, Lotus.