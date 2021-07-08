Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Gu Xiaorong
How girls in patriarchal China rose to outperform the boys in school
- Rapid economic development, rising returns on education and sharply reduced fertility have reversed the gender academic achievement gap for the latest generation
- But how will these girls negotiate stubborn gender barriers in career later, and will a return of an emphasis on the birth rate erode these gains?
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Gu Xiaorong is a research associate with Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore. She is a sociologist of childhood and youth with a focus on contemporary China. With academic trainings in both American literature and sociology, she writes widely about issues confronting young populations, especially those in vulnerable situations, with a sensibility to integrate the big picture with a human touch.