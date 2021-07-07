A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP
A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP
Hugh Harsono
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Hugh Harsono

How blockchain can help prevent cyberattacks like the Colonial Pipeline hack

  • Given the increasing popularity of the use of internet-based SCADA systems to monitor industrial processes, companies are vulnerable to denial-of-service, spoof or spam attacks, among many others
  • A blockchain framework could help prevent such attacks, especially if it encompasses internet-of-things, 5G and other emerging technologies

Hugh Harsono
Hugh Harsono

Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP
A customer gets help pumping gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the east coast, halted operations after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hugh Harsono

Hugh Harsono

Hugh Harsono writes regularly for multiple publications about cyberspace, economics, foreign affairs and technology.