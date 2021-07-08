Leaders of the G7 posing for a group photo at the G7 meeting at Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England, on June 11. G7 countries put the tax agreement they reached to the 139 countries and jurisdictions that are part of the OECD/G20 framework. Faced with a take-it-or-leave-it choice, most developing countries agreed, despite significant reservations. Photo: Xinhua Leaders of the G7 posing for a group photo at the G7 meeting at Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England, on June 11. G7 countries put the tax agreement they reached to the 139 countries and jurisdictions that are part of the OECD/G20 framework. Faced with a take-it-or-leave-it choice, most developing countries agreed, despite significant reservations. Photo: Xinhua
Leaders of the G7 posing for a group photo at the G7 meeting at Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, England, on June 11. G7 countries put the tax agreement they reached to the 139 countries and jurisdictions that are part of the OECD/G20 framework. Faced with a take-it-or-leave-it choice, most developing countries agreed, despite significant reservations. Photo: Xinhua
José Antonio Ocampo
Opinion

The View by José Antonio Ocampo and Tommaso Faccio

How to secure a fairer tax deal for the world, not just rich countries

  • The recent agreement by 131 jurisdictions to reform international corporate taxation is not the end of the road. To bring about a more equitable outcome, developing countries must now push for a higher global minimum tax rate and refuse mandatory arbitration

Updated: 4:30pm, 8 Jul, 2021

José Antonio Ocampo is Professor at Columbia University, and Chair of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT). He is also a former finance minister of Colombia and executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Tommaso Faccio is lecturer in accounting at Nottingham University Business School and head of the secretariat of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation.