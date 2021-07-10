Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Yiu-tung Suen
When will Hong Kong fully protect its LGBT community from discrimination?
- Thirty years after Hong Kong decriminalised same-sex sexual acts between consenting male adults in private, discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation persists
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Yiu-tung Suen (DPhil Oxford) is assistant professor of the Gender Studies Programme and founding director of the Sexualities Research Programme at Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has consulted and written reports for the United Nations Development Programme and the International Labour Organization, and advises the Asian Development Bank for their research.