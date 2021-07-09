Seafarers arrive for a crew change at Hoi Fai Road Promenade in Tai Kok Tsui on July 26, 2020. Photo: Edmond So Seafarers arrive for a crew change at Hoi Fai Road Promenade in Tai Kok Tsui on July 26, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Outside In by David Dodwell

How global Covid-19 policy failures leave seafarers to suffer

  • The seafarers who staff the world’s merchant vessels and keep its supply chains running have been plunged into an unprecedented crisis during the pandemic
  • Border closures, port lockdowns, travel protocols, quarantines and visa restrictions have created a nightmare for seafarers stuck at sea or unemployed at home

Updated: 4:30pm, 9 Jul, 2021

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.