A vending machine is placed outside the Vitasoy factory in Tuen Mun on July 6. Mainland social media users have turned their back on Vitasoy after a leaked company memo was seen as supportive of an attempted murder-suicide in Causeway Bay on July 1. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Alice Wu
Vitasoy trouble shows dark side of cancel culture in divided Hong Kong

  • For all of China’s efforts to roll back Westernisation, cancel culture is something mainland Chinese have embraced and taken to a whole new level
  • One bad decision has the potential of snowballing and blowing up to an incredible scale in today’s world, but outrage does not make the world a better place

Updated: 8:30am, 12 Jul, 2021

Alice Wu fell down the rabbit hole of politics aged 12, when she ran her first election campaign. She has been writing about local politics and current affairs for the Post since 2008. Alice's daily needs include her journals, books, a multi-coloured pen and several lattes.