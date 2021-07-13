Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
If national security is about silencing dissent, why not make it clear?
- The security laws would seem to be mainly about silencing opposition to the Communist Party. If this is so, wouldn’t explaining why this is necessary and how Hong Kong would benefit be a good way of easing concerns?
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.