Rommel C. Banlaoi

+ FOLLOW

Rommel C. Banlaoi is president of the Philippine Association for Chinese Studies (PACS) and a member of the Board of Directors of the China-Southeast Asia Research Centre on the South China Sea (CSARC). He is a lecturer at the Department of International Studies, Miriam College, the Philippines and an adjunct professor at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies (NISCSS).