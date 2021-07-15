Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Zha Daojiong
China should treat coronavirus vaccine data transparency as a matter of science, rather than politics
- As Chinese vaccine makers align with best global practices, China’s reputation will be bolstered by the data quality and transparency
- China should also work with other countries to establish commonly accepted rules for international travel by fully vaccinated individuals
Zha Daojiong is a professor at the School of International Studies, Peking University. His areas of expertise include the politics of China’s international economic relations, particularly the fields of energy and natural resources, development aid and the economics-political nexus in the Asia-Pacific region.