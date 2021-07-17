Where are Australia’s liberal values when it comes to Afghanistan?

An armed supporter of a former Mujahideen commander stands guard on a roadside checkpoint in Herat, Afghanistan, on July 13. The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan ahead of US troop withdrawal, raising fear of reprisals on Afghanistans who supported the foreign troops. Photo: EPA-EFE
