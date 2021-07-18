A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Danny Friedmann
Opinion

Opinion

Danny Friedmann

Factory farming a greater pandemic risk than consumption of exotic animals

  • Because factory farmed animals are reared in an enclosed space, where their freedom of movement is severely restricted, their resistance to disease plummets
  • This farming practice is also increasing drug resistance in humans

Danny Friedmann
Danny Friedmann

Updated: 8:15am, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A staff member checks a pig’s condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, on November 28, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Danny Friedmann

Danny Friedmann

Dr Danny Friedmann is assistant professor at the Peking University School of Transnational Law in Shenzhen. He researches intellectual property law and co-edited the book "Wine Law and Policy, From Territory to National Terroirs to Global Market”, published by Brill in 2020, and wrote the trademark, trade name, geographical indications and domain name chapter for the book “Intellectual Property Law in China”, 2nd edition, published by Kluwer Law International in 2021. He obtained his PhD in Laws from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2014, where he also worked as research associate, lecturer and tutor.