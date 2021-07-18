Danny Friedmann

+ FOLLOW

Dr Danny Friedmann is assistant professor at the Peking University School of Transnational Law in Shenzhen. He researches intellectual property law and co-edited the book "Wine Law and Policy, From Territory to National Terroirs to Global Market”, published by Brill in 2020, and wrote the trademark, trade name, geographical indications and domain name chapter for the book “Intellectual Property Law in China”, 2nd edition, published by Kluwer Law International in 2021. He obtained his PhD in Laws from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2014, where he also worked as research associate, lecturer and tutor.