The ingredients label for almond milk at a grocery store in New York on February 16, 2017. Photo: AP The ingredients label for almond milk at a grocery store in New York on February 16, 2017. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Outside In by David Dodwell

Eating healthy is simple: choose food over highly processed food

  • While Hong Kong’s obesity problem is not as widespread as in the West, there is still reason for concern as the Western diet becomes more prevalent
  • Heeding Michael Pollan’s food rules can help cut through much of the confusing language around food and improve what and how we eat

Updated: 10:30am, 17 Jul, 2021

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.