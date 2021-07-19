The Hong Kong Legislative Council building in Tamar. While the national security law includes some crimes contained in Article 23, it does not purport to be comprehensive. It’s now up to Hong Kong to ensure national security is protected in all areas. Photo: May Tse
The Hong Kong Legislative Council building in Tamar. While the national security law includes some crimes contained in Article 23, it does not purport to be comprehensive. It’s now up to Hong Kong to ensure national security is protected in all areas. Photo: May Tse