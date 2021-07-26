Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart, which he carried into space, at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin’s inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the town of Van Horn, Texas, on July 20. Photo: Reuters
Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart, which he carried into space, at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin’s inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the town of Van Horn, Texas, on July 20. Photo: Reuters