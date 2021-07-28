A man walks through piles of damaged and discarded household items after flooding in Liege, Belgium, on July 19. Skittish markets have been further unnerved by the loss of life and economic dislocation caused by extreme weather events from the US and Europe to China. Photo: AP
A man walks through piles of damaged and discarded household items after flooding in Liege, Belgium, on July 19. Skittish markets have been further unnerved by the loss of life and economic dislocation caused by extreme weather events from the US and Europe to China. Photo: AP