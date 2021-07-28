A man walks through piles of damaged and discarded household items after flooding in Liege, Belgium, on July 19. Skittish markets have been further unnerved by the loss of life and economic dislocation caused by extreme weather events from the US and Europe to China. Photo: AP A man walks through piles of damaged and discarded household items after flooding in Liege, Belgium, on July 19. Skittish markets have been further unnerved by the loss of life and economic dislocation caused by extreme weather events from the US and Europe to China. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

How floods, wildfire and the Delta virus surge have investors seeking US dollar safe haven

  • The US dollar’s recent outperformance against the euro, renminbi and other currencies has less to do with its own allure and more to do with the combination of factors that has spooked investors
  • Continuing US-China tensions have not helped, becoming one more reason for investors to be cautious

Updated: 1:30am, 28 Jul, 2021

