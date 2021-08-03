A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters
A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters