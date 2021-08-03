A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters
A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters
Fang Zihao
Opinion

Opinion

Fang Zihao

China’s secret of success: the country is more committed to inclusivity than you’d think

  • China’s inclusive institutions motivate the ordinary individual to strive. But it must undertake housing and tax reform, and continue to learn from better practices in other economies, which include accelerating the reallocation of resources to the technology frontier

Fang Zihao
Fang Zihao

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters
A student hugs her friend before the gaokao, the annual national university admissions exam, in Beijing on June 7. In China, inclusive institutions allow ordinary Chinese to believe that they can earn a good living and move up the social ladder if they study and work hard. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fang Zihao

Fang Zihao

Fang Zihao is currently studying for a PhD in economics at Koc University in Istanbul. His main research interests include the middle-income trap, innovation mechanisms, and the relationship between them. He also follows the latest developments in the global financial markets.