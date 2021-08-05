People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP
People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP
 Jingzhou Tao
Opinion

Opinion

 Jingzhou Tao

The danger of putting SOEs back in centre of China’s economy

  • As state-owned enterprises increasingly serve as powerful political and policy tools, their dominance and special treatment will undermine fair competition and entrepreneurship
  • Private entrepreneurs and foreign businesses may well vote with their feet – and leave Beijing facing a string of WTO and other lawsuits

 Jingzhou Tao
 Jingzhou Tao

Updated: 4:51am, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP
People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
 Jingzhou Tao

 Jingzhou Tao

 Jingzhou Tao is an international arbitrator exercising at Arbitration Chambers in Hong Kong and London.