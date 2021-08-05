The danger of putting SOEs back in centre of China’s economy

People walk past a poster to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on display at the central business district in Beijing on July 6. China is reshaping its business landscape with a strong Marxist ideological push and an ultranationalist sentiment. Photo: AP
