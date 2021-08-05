Track athletes shelter from the rain during the women’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2. Women athletes should be able to wear what they feel most comfortable competing in. Photo: AFP
Track athletes shelter from the rain during the women’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2. Women athletes should be able to wear what they feel most comfortable competing in. Photo: AFP