A woman shows her health pass as she arrives at a restaurant in Mont-Saint-Michel, in Normandy, northwestern France, on July 22. French cinemas, museums and sports venues have begun asking visitors to furnish proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test as the country rolled out a vaccine passport system. Photo: AFP
A woman shows her health pass as she arrives at a restaurant in Mont-Saint-Michel, in Normandy, northwestern France, on July 22. French cinemas, museums and sports venues have begun asking visitors to furnish proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test as the country rolled out a vaccine passport system. Photo: AFP