Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Benjamin Poon and Zhigang Tao
For a Hong Kong in flux, a dual strategy for reinventing its economy
- The city must move on from the ‘front shop, back factory’ model built around low-cost production in China
- It should aim instead at becoming a base for mainland firms managing global operations, and also develop products targeting the mainland market
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Benjamin is a graduate from the University of Hong Kong's Bachelor of Business Administration (Law) and Bachelor of Laws programme. He has interned at Hong Kong's Department of Justice and at law firms Woo Kwan Lee & Lo and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He has also been a research assistant to HKU professor Zhigang Tao since 2018.
+ FOLLOW
Zhigang Tao is HSBC Professor in Global Economy and Business Strategy and director of the Institute for China and Global Development, the University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on the growth dynamics of the Chinese economy, multinational strategy in China, and the integration of China with the global economy.