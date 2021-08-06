Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Ronny Tong
Hong Kong national security trial ruling faithful to the letter and spirit of the Sino-British Joint Declaration
- The meaning of the slogan at the heart of the court debate was never in doubt – it means ‘liberate Hong Kong from Chinese rule’. Hongkongers who sought to undermine China’s territorial integrity and the foreigners who supported them were acting against the Joint Declaration
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Ronny Tong, SC, was chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association from 1999 to 2001, and was first elected a member of the Legislative Council in 2004. He was re-elected to serve a third term in 2012, but resigned in September 2015. He is currently a member of the Executive Council and convenor of the Path of Democracy think tank. His three major areas of concern are constitutional development, fair competition and the alleviation of poverty.