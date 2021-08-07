Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion

Opinion

In Tokyo Olympics, an all-too-fleeting glimpse of a youthful and diverse Japan

  • Support for torch-bearer Naomi Osaka and early success for Japanese athletes, many of them very young, coalesced into a wave of positivity that felt like a genuine cultural turning point
  • That positivity is crumbling, though, as the Games wind down and new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo reach unprecedented levels

Updated: 10:45am, 7 Aug, 2021

Will Fee is a British journalist and researcher based in central Tokyo. He holds an MPhil in Japanese Studies from Oxford University with a specialism in postwar history and culture.