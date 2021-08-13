Illustration: Stephen Case
Opinion
Opinion
Don McLain Gill
India is sailing into the South China Sea with more than China on its mind
- New Delhi’s decision to send warships to a region fraught with geopolitical tension has raised eyebrows
- But rather than a move aimed at countering China, India is driven by a desire to expand its defence industry and better establish itself as a rising benign power
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Don McLain Gill is a resident fellow at the Manila-based International Development and Security Cooperation and director for South and Southeast Asia at the Philippine-Middle East Studies Association. He is also a geopolitical analyst and author who has written extensively on South Asian geopolitics and Indian foreign policy.