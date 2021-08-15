Fire consumes a home as the Sugar fire tears through Doyle, California, on July 10. The world is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within 20 years, warns the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Photo: AP Fire consumes a home as the Sugar fire tears through Doyle, California, on July 10. The world is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within 20 years, warns the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Photo: AP
Fire consumes a home as the Sugar fire tears through Doyle, California, on July 10. The world is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within 20 years, warns the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Climate change: a Marshall Plan is needed to curb emissions and avert disaster

  • Climate change should figure as large as the US$15 billion Marshall Plan enacted by the US to help rebuild a war-shattered Europe
  • But there is no such plan, only a naive reliance on private-sector initiatives. It cannot be left to markets to decide how trillions in savings should be deployed against climate change

Updated: 5:30pm, 15 Aug, 2021

Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs. He was formerly Business Editor and International Finance Editor of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review and worked earlier on The Times newspaper in London