Fu Ying
In US legislation targeting China, Washington is wrestling with a shadow enemy

  • The US Congress is now on the front line of formulating China containment policies, but its efforts are misguided
  • The recent Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 is typical in containing policy suggestions that are based on wrong or outdated information about China

Updated: 1:30am, 26 Aug, 2021

Fu Ying is vice-chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's National People's Congress and chief expert of the Academic Committee of China's Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.