US Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks during the virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium on August 27. Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter. Photo: Bloomberg
US Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks during the virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium on August 27. Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter. Photo: Bloomberg