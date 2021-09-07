Women walk past a banner showing a green field and blue sky in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, on September 3. Beijing’s clampdown on the residential property market is much tougher than anything implemented, or contemplated, in other major economies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women walk past a banner showing a green field and blue sky in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, on September 3. Beijing’s clampdown on the residential property market is much tougher than anything implemented, or contemplated, in other major economies. Photo: EPA-EFE