(From the left) Paul Spavor, Michael Spavor’s brother, Vina Nadjibulla, Michael Kovrig’s wife, and Ariana Botha, Kovrig’s sister, thank supporters after a march to mark 1,000 days since the two men were arrested in China, during a protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on September 5. Photo: Reuters (From the left) Paul Spavor, Michael Spavor’s brother, Vina Nadjibulla, Michael Kovrig’s wife, and Ariana Botha, Kovrig’s sister, thank supporters after a march to mark 1,000 days since the two men were arrested in China, during a protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on September 5. Photo: Reuters
Richard Desjardins
Opinion

Route to free the two Michaels from Chinese prison can be found in Canada’s extradition law

  • As Canadians mark the passing of the 1,000th day in detention for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the Trudeau government’s pledge to do its best to secure their freedom rings hollow
  • Ottawa ignored the solid legal case for releasing China’s Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada following a US warrant for extradition

Updated: 5:50am, 8 Sep, 2021

Richard Desjardins retired in 2020 after a 29-year career as a Canadian public servant. Born in Montreal, Canada, he obtained a BA (1983) and MA in political science (1991) and studied Chinese in Taiwan (1985-1988). He writes on topics dealing with China and Canada-China relations for various publications.