Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

Marvel’s Asian superheroes reflect a changing America

  • The film Shang-Chi, starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, showcases how Asian filmmakers and actors are moving ever further away from racist stereotypes
  • The cultural diversity now visible on screen is the result of larger demographic trends that the US far right cannot hold back even if it tried

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 9:59am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.