Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong
Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong
Jill Baker
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Jill Baker

How to speed up the launch of waste charging in Hong Kong

  • Legco’s approval of the waste charging bill comes with a request for a delay in implementation that makes little sense
  • The success of the recycling schemes in Taipei and Seoul underline the role civil society can play in building trust and community buy-in

Jill Baker
Jill Baker

Updated: 9:15am, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong
Rubbish is piled up next to a bin in Sham Shui Po on August 26. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jill Baker

Jill Baker

Jill Baker is adjunct fellow at Asia Business Council.